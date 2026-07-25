Dominion Bible Ministries is a church and charitable organization which is focused on:

Weekly church & bible study meetings

Building churches & orphanages in Africa

Provide monthly support to orphans & widows

Food & water ministry in India

Mission trips to Africa, Costa Rica, Jamaica

Teaching ministry to raise faith & launch bible colleges

Please learn more by clicking the following links:

We would greatly appreciate your support to help us accomplish the good works that Father God has planned for our ministry! God bless you abundantly!



Love,

Bobby, Kathy, Mitch

Dominion Bible Ministries