Dayvion in Critical Condition from Hit and Run

Our L&L Hawaiian Barbecue family in San Antonio, Texas had been struck with news from one of our crew members whose child is in critical condition in the hospital. On May 5th between 6:30-7pm, Dayvion D. Fisher went out riding his bike around the neighborhood when a vehicle crashed into him on the side of the road. The driver left and did not stop to render aid. Fortunately a passerby happened to see his mangled bike, pulled over to the side of the road, and found him in the bushes several feet from his bike. She was able to contact his family and seek emergency help.





Dayvion was involved in a hit-and-run accident that had left him in critical condition in life support. Dayvion has multiple fractures in both arms and legs, broken bones throughout both legs — some protruding from his left leg — a collapsed lung, and a damaged spine, currently leaving him without feeling from the stomach down.





Any donations will go toward medical expenses during and after hospitalization as Dayvion continues to fight through this unimaginable situation. We truly appreciate any and all love, prayers, and support during this time.





For those who know Dayvion, you know he’s a tough cookie. He loves fishing, gaming, basketball, cutting hair, and has a passion for cars and bikes. He’s full of energy, passion, and just enough side eye to make everybody laugh.



