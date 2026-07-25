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Support Dre's New Mission

Monthly Goal$4,000 USD
Total Raised$21,944.54 USD
Raised this month$1,366.54 USD

Fundraiser created byDre Drexler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dre Drexler

Support Dre's New Mission

Hey, my name’s Dre.


For over a decade, I built a YouTube channel with more than 1 million subscribers. It was successful by every worldly standard… but deep down, I knew something was off.

The content I was creating was not fully God-honoring. It entertained, inspired… but it didn’t transform.


And when God convicted my heart, I knew I had a choice to make: Keep chasing success… or start chasing Him.

So, I made one of the hardest decision of my life… I shut it all down.


The channel.

The courses.

The sponsorships.

Even the businesses attached to it.

(Yeah…Not exactly the kind of “business move” they teach in entrepreneur school. 😂)


Since then, my income has come to a near complete stop.

But I gained something far greater: peace, purpose, & clarity of my calling.

And that’s when my new mission began.


I launched my 2nd channel ‘Day By Dre, a faith-based YouTube channel fully dedicated to helping people strengthen their relationship with Jesus.


Why I Need Your Support:

I’ve chosen to keep this movement pure. No sponsorships & no chasing trends. Just God’s Truth.


This GiveSendGo isn’t so much about donations… it’s about partnership in the mission.

This campaign’s goal is to fully fund the first phase of this mission: Creating Christ-centered content full-time & building out this ministry without compromise. Every contribution helps me stay focused on what matters: truth, obedience, & souls.


Every Contribution Helps Me To:

  1. Continue creating powerful, faith-filled videos weekly.
  2. Pour into the men’s community I lead — mentoring, teaching, & leading.
  3. Cover production, equipment, business Infrastructure, partial salaries for my team, & ministry costs so I can stay fully focused on God’s calling.


🙏 If my videos, messages, or community have impacted you, this is your way to join me in building something eternal.

Your support doesn’t just fund content… it fuels a revival.


And don’t worry — every dollar will be used wisely. (No “new camera every week” fund here… I'm literally still using my busted up iphone 15 & macbook from 2020. 😂)


Feel free to partner with me as I rebuild from the ground up, creating content that glorifies God & transforms lives.

-dre

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