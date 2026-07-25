Daybreak Ministries Maternity Housing

We are a maternity care ministry based in the Buffalo, N Y area. We provide housing assistance and material aid to expectant mothers in need. Several women have received support this past year and we had the pleasure of seeing two births with another on the way. There are potential new clients right now hoping that we can help them. With your financial support we can reach our goal of $5000 and be able to provide rent assistance and other material aid for up to a year for two more women. Thank you for your kindness.