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David Moerschel's Fund

Fundraiser created byJennifer Moerschel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Moerschel

David Moerschel's Fund

David Moerschel was wrongfully accused of crimes - along with 1500+ other people - in connection with the January 6 D.C./Capitol events. Then, when President Trump issued Full Pardons, David was not included. He and 13 other people only had their sentences commuted. He really needs this pardon. Our family needs him to be pardoned.

I am his wife, Jennifer. We have 3  beautiful children under the age of 8. I homeschool our children, and David was our sole source of income. He worked in the medical field, but has been laid off since being arrested. Now that his sentence has been commuted, he works construction. We are asking for help to pay personal/household bills and other costs.

(*DONATION NOTE: No goods or services are exchanged or expected for any donation. Donations are not tax deductible. Gifts are given with the understanding that the donor loses control of the donation, that the donation will be used to pay household bills, and any other costs or bills. The URL may read, "davidlegalfund", however, the donor understands that donations may not be used for legal fees. Our legal expenses were over six figures. The majority of the cost came from our personal savings for a house, children's college fund, and retirement. Legal fees for the criminal trial are paid in full, however, our savings has never recovered. Some donations may not be spent.)

David has lived to help others (body and soul) all his life: He went into brain research out of college trying to help children with traumatic brain injuries. Then he got a Masters of Divinity, and we did missionary work all over the U.S. and world.  He went back to the medical field to work in the operating room. Don't believe what you read in the news! He hasn't even had so much as a speeding ticket in over 20 years! 

He is remaining strong in his faith, and I am standing by him through it all. We can't do this alone though. We appreciate any help you can provide.  





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