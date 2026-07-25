Supporting Dr David Cartland

Please support Dr David Cartland

Set up by friend Dr Ros Jones, retired NHS paediatrician, all money donated will go directly to Dr Cartland for help with legal fees on a number of fronts.

Over the last 4 years, a small number of doctors who bravely spoke up against the covid narrative have been mercilessly hounded.

Some, such as Dr Sam White and Dr Anne McCloskey, have been struck off by the General Medical Council. For others such as Dr Dave Cartland, this process is still ongoing. Like Sam White, Dr Cartland resigned from his general practice when the vaccines were first rolled out to children. And like Sam, he quickly found he was unable to work, despite no patient complaints against him. Working in a small NHS region in Cornwall, he was effectively blacklisted.

He has since been reported to the GMC regarding activity on Twitter - the current GMC Tribunal has been suspended for 6 months leaving Dr Cartland still in limbo. He has received death threats on Twitter and the constant trolling continues. Meanwhile Dave continues to speak out for the vaccine-injured and against the corruption and censorship.

Legal fees are mounting but for Dave there has been the added problem that he has been unable to find even regular locum work, despite the number of GP vacancies in the area and the apparently critical state of the NHS and despite there being no restrictions placed on his medical licence.

If you can give even a small amount to help with this financial situation, it would be gratefully received. Also prayers for a resolution of the division and hatred being stirred up.

This campaign was temporarliy stopped after the first £12,000 was raised but legal demands have now risen acutely and if Dave is to be able to properly defend himself this will require a more substantial legal fund. If things are resolved out of court then any residual funds will be shared with other health professionals requiring legal support and also with charities supporting the vaccine injured.



