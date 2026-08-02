David cancer

My son has been diagnosed with stage 3 intestinal cancer and it has spread to his limp nodes. We have been thru so much since the hurricanes in 2024. We lost our cars and apartment. I had a quadruple bypass in 2018 and he helps take of me. He lost his best friend (his dog) in January. We need some money to to pay bills so we don't end up homeless since he can't work for awhile.