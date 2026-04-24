David and Jenn's Move to Northern Ireland

My name is David. My partner Jenn and I are relocating from Oklahoma to Northern Ireland for our health.





I'm living with early-stage emphysema. The heat, dust, smoke, and constant air irritants here make breathing painful. Even after quitting smoking, my lungs struggle daily. Northern Ireland's mild climate, clean coastal air, and steady humidity would give me a real chance to slow the progression and breathe without constant strain.





Jenn is facing a terminal neurodegenerative disorder. Stress, heat, and environmental instability worsen her symptoms. She needs a calmer, gentler place where her days can be easier and more comfortable.





We're raising funds for travel, initial housing, deposits, and medical transition costs. This move isn't about luxury, it's about health, stability, and dignity.





If you feel led to give, share, or pray, we're grateful.