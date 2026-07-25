Davey needs a helmet

Update: Davey was able to get his help thanks to the many donations. Any additional donations will go to Daveys therapy, surgery, lab testing, doctors apoints travel expenses. Davey was born with multiple medical issues that are ongoing. But one in particular involves getting a helmet. He has scans scheduled for tomorrow if he can get the funds to order a special helmet. His insurance just denied the claim. He also has heart issues, feeding issues, he is in physical, occupational, feeding therapy weekly. His parents travel from Alabama to Pensacola to his specialty doctors and will be going to Orland to have surgery. But he needs your help today because BCBS failed this this baby.









I Sabrina am his grandmother. Funds are going directly to Shelby Holcomb, she is Daveys mother and handles all of Daveys care along with her husband and Davey's siblings. Any funds will be used for Daveys helmet first, and surplus will be used for taking Davey to his medical appointments or a 2nd helmet if he needs a diffrent one after surgery.

Thank you all for your support, we all appreciate it so much.