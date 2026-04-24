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Supporting Dave's Cancer Battle

Raised$5,075 CAD

Fundraiser created byAdam Hackett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adam Hackett

Supporting Dave's Cancer Battle

My name is Adam and I am one of five kids born to Dave and Lisa Hackett. Earlier this year (2025), my dad was diagnosed with stage 3 base of tongue cancer which has spread to his lymph nodes.

Over these past couple months, my parents have researched treatment options and chosen to pursue private treatment in Germany. As my dad has an aggressive form of cancer, they know he needs a conventional treatment that will work to stop the cancer immediately. Germany offers 'targeted treatment', which allows my dad to receive chemotherapy specifically directed towards the cancerous areas and not throughout his entire body. This is a considerably better option than the radiation and chemotherapy that Canada offers, which would leave permanent and life altering damage to my dad if he were to go that route.

Due to the overwhelming encouragement to pursue this treatment and since many people have expressed a desire to help financially, I have decided to start this page where people can donate and receive more information about how the treatment is progressing. My parents have been hesitant about doing this ever since my dad was diagnosed, as they know it is their choice to pursue this option and do not like to ask for financial help. However, so many friends and family members have asked to give, simply because they love my parents and want to express that to them especially in this time of difficulty. In this way, this page is simply a tool; an outpouring of the love and compassion that my parents have shown to so many over the years.

Above all, please PRAY. We trust in the Lord and believe in His ability to heal my dad, and we ask that you would turn to our Heavenly Father and ask of Him the same. If you would like to support my parents in this time, I would encourage you to give through this site. However, If you'd like to avoid the 2.7% fee that gets taken off, you can also contact me directly at 778-779-4399.

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Psalm 91:1-2

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