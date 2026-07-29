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Dave’s Retirement Gift

Goal$1,600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLaryssa Thorstad

Fundraiser funds will be received by Laryssa Thorstad

Dave’s Retirement Gift

Dave has been serving in the Air Force for 27 years and is finally retiring!!! I (his wife) have been by his side for 12 years of it and watched as his service has worn down his body and cost him precious time with family and friends that he will never get back.


Dave has always put family first and because we are a one income family that means he has willing sacrificed more to make sure we have what we need. He has sold his vehicles to pay for surgeries for our oldest daughter who is now in heaven. He forfeited shoes for himself time and time again because our kids needed them. He is always the last to get something but he has always been so selfless when it comes to caring for his kids and myself!


So why am I here asking? He has wanted hard saddle bags for his motorcycle for years and hasn’t been able to get them because bills, debt, and necessities always take priority. I don’t have money because I am a housewife and homeschool mom, so I am asking for help to get him a gift that is just for him! A gift to honor his sacrifices for our country and our family! This is a plea of a wife that longs to spoil her husband once because I am so grateful to him and all he does!


Would you please pray about giving a few dollars to help me bless Dave on his big day? Thank you and God bless!!

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