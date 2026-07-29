DAVE’S PLACE GIVING BACK HOPE

Dave’s Place is a local non profit sober living in Nashville TN.Owner David Farley has been giving back to the recovery community since 5/1/1991 when he first got sober.He has transformed many lives from hopeless addicts to successful citizens.He has poured everything he has into his sober living and we our now asking for the community to support the mission and help keep his dream of helping people alive.any and all amount received will fully go to the Dailey operation of the sober living from assisting tenants with optioning thier proper identification,house supplies food groceries transportation and rent for people who come with no income until they can land their first job in recovery!