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A Message from My Heart

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$7,220 USD

Fundraiser created byKris Wilkinson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kris Wilkinson

A Message from My Heart

A Message from My Heart -- Please Read and Share

Friends, family, and all of you who have walked alongside our family this past year and a half — I am coming to you today with an open heart and a humble ask.

Many of you know that on September 30, 2023, my sweet husband David Smith Wilkinson suffered a spinal cord injury when he fell and broke his neck at C6 and C7. What you may not know is that after a year and a half of fighting with everything he has, David's medical needs have grown beyond what our family can cover on our own.

We have used every bit of our savings. We have leaned on the incredible generosity of David's cousins — all 116 of them — who rallied together and helped us get a van with a lift when we needed it most, our church family who has walked beside us with love and support every step of the way, and our amazing children, their spouses, and 23 grandchildren who cheer their dad and grandpa on every single day. We are forever grateful for each and every one of these gifts.

But the road to recovery has brought new needs we could not have anticipated, and today I am asking for your help.

We have set up a GiveSendGo for David. Here is what we are raising funds for:

A handicap-accessible mobility van — one David can eventually drive himself

 Major dental work — an urgent and significant medical need exceeding $30,000

A full hospital bed with standing assist capabilities — essential for his rehabilitation and daily care

A proper shower wheelchair — so David can bathe safely and with dignity

A wheelchair-accessible exercise bike for home rehabilitation

🩺 Additional medical equipment and ongoing care needs as his recovery continues

Our goal is $60,000. I know that is a big number. But every single dollar goes directly to David's care, his recovery, and giving him back as much independence as possible. He has earned every bit of it.

Can't give financially right now? That is completely okay. The single most powerful thing you can do is SHARE this post. Share it on your own page, in your groups, to your friends. You never know whose heart it will reach.

David is a fighter. He shows up every day with more courage than most of us will ever need in a lifetime. Our children, their spouses — 14 of them — and our 23 grandchildren are cheering him on every single day. Now we are asking our wider community to join that cheering section.

Thank you for loving our family. Thank you for sharing. Thank you for being part of David's journey home.

💙 With all my love and gratitude, Kristine Wilkinson

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