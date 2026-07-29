Dave Bernier Legacy Fund for Hannah & Sean

It has been a year since we last heard Dave Bernier’s infectious laugh in our office. We miss his spirit, his friendship, and his mentorship here at RIFP. While his absence is still felt, Dave’s legacy lives on—most powerfully through his children, Hannah and Sean. Dave devoted his life to his family, always putting his kids first.





In his honor and as we approach the anniversary of his passing, we are raising funds to support Hannah and Sean’s scholarship fund. Any contribution helps carry forward Dave’s unwavering belief in their future and ensures his legacy continues to make a difference. Thank you for supporting his family the way he supported so many of us.





RIFP will match each donation until we reach our goal of $40,000. Please consider donating in honor of Dave and in supporting his legacy.