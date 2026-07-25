Dave Burkey Medical Expense Fund

Friday, 4/24/26

If you're seeing this page, you probably know we just found out that my dad has pancreatic cancer. I am keeping this Facebook page updated with news and prayer requests: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1DfWQV9A2P/





We are praying that on Monday, April 27th, Dad will be accepted as a patient at the Oasis of Hope Hospital, which is a world-renowned cancer center. They will require us to pay up-front (about 40K for the first trip). If they deny dad as a patient, dad and mom will use this money for their current medical expenses and the continued expenses for treatments here in the States. But Lord willing, they will be able to go, and use the additional 10K after the first trip to help cover the expenses that they have so far from last week's ER trip, the travel for this first trip, and the (likely) follow-up trip.





Please do not feel like you are not supporting our family if you cannot give! We first and foremost need your prayers. And we have been so blessed by the prayers, scriptures, and words of encouragement that have been sent to us. $50K seems like a great ask to me, but as I wrote out today's (4/25) updates and prayer requests, I remembered that this is not too small for our King. So I guess for lack of a better explanation, I felt like I should open up this GiveSendGo to be here as one possible avenue that the Lord could answer our prayer through.