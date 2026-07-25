GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Daughters Advocating for Restoration

Raised$77,970.76 USD

Fundraiser created byLaura McDonald

Fundraiser funds will be received by Daughters Advocating for Restoration

Daughters Advocating for Restoration

Daughters Advocating for Restoration is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created out of necessity.


In recent years, a cultural phenomena has taken hold resulting in what we believe to be an attack on the very definition of the word "woman."


Men who self-identify as women are slowly, quietly, and sometimes boldly, infiltrating women's sports, women's private changing spaces, and women's historic institutions.


Notably, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution learned that the DAR has been quietly and knowingly admitting men since at least 2012 or 2013.


When good faith questions, asked by members in earnest were rebuked, rebuffed or ignored, and when members were admonished not to speak about this internal policy decision to knowingly accept males as members and made without the consent of the assembly, Daughters Advocating for Restoration was born.


Initially just a small group of like minded DAR members in a Facebook Group, Daughters Advocating for Restoration has grown into a grass roots coalition of thousands of women and men who support the restoration and preservation of historic women's societies and spaces.

Our mission is to spread awareness and empower members with knowledge so that they can make informed decisions.


We do this by educating members on their rights as it pertains to parliamentary procedure and the society's governing documents, seeking and providing legal analysis, supporting member in their various pursuits as it pertains to Restoration, and defending against unjust and unwarranted punitive actions taken against members for simply acting in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures.


Funds donated to Restoration will be used to procure and supply parliamentary guidance and opinions, legal analysis and opinions, administrative costs and travel expenses for members needing assistance.


We understand that restoration and preservation do not happen over night. Please pray that our efforts will result in the longevity of what those before us built.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve