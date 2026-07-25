Daughters Advocating for Restoration is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created out of necessity.





In recent years, a cultural phenomena has taken hold resulting in what we believe to be an attack on the very definition of the word "woman."





Men who self-identify as women are slowly, quietly, and sometimes boldly, infiltrating women's sports, women's private changing spaces, and women's historic institutions.





Notably, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution learned that the DAR has been quietly and knowingly admitting men since at least 2012 or 2013.





When good faith questions, asked by members in earnest were rebuked, rebuffed or ignored, and when members were admonished not to speak about this internal policy decision to knowingly accept males as members and made without the consent of the assembly, Daughters Advocating for Restoration was born.





Initially just a small group of like minded DAR members in a Facebook Group, Daughters Advocating for Restoration has grown into a grass roots coalition of thousands of women and men who support the restoration and preservation of historic women's societies and spaces.

Our mission is to spread awareness and empower members with knowledge so that they can make informed decisions.





We do this by educating members on their rights as it pertains to parliamentary procedure and the society's governing documents, seeking and providing legal analysis, supporting member in their various pursuits as it pertains to Restoration, and defending against unjust and unwarranted punitive actions taken against members for simply acting in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures.





Funds donated to Restoration will be used to procure and supply parliamentary guidance and opinions, legal analysis and opinions, administrative costs and travel expenses for members needing assistance.





We understand that restoration and preservation do not happen over night. Please pray that our efforts will result in the longevity of what those before us built.