Daughters roof is caving in

My name is Raylene Cabrera I have a daughter named Shaydia Cabrera my daughter has special needs and she also has a caregiver for animals that need homes or any animal that's abandoned of any kind she takes in the roof has become too much for me to handle the front porch roof is completely down and there's a hole the size of a basketball on one portion of the roof and the entire corner and wall in the front and the guttering is all pulled down and i've tried the best that I can to get it fixed i also have some issues with the water lines to go upstairs I'm running a hose right now for them to be able to use the toilet it's just become too much for me to handle at this point and even though my daughter does get a disability check every month i'm doing the best I can and I just can't do this on my own i need to hire contractors unfortunately I just don't have the money as of right now anything that could be shared i would greatly appreciate and I will give more information if anyone wants to message me on Facebook I do have a Facebook and so does my daughter shaydia Cabrera. Unfortunately I have fallen on some ill times I've got some medical things going on with my liver and I'm just not strong enough at this point nor can I afford the materials on my own i am Desperately Seeking help my daughter does have special needs and I'm doing the best that I can unfortunately it is just not enough if there is anyone out there anywhere that could even help come build some things or help fix the roof I would even accept that too anything that could help her would be a blessing to my family thank you



