Daughters Passing in Dryden NY Fire

My daughter was one of two lives that were taken in the Dryden Lake Rd fire in dryden, New York early in the morning hours this week on july 3rd. She was a beautiful, 38 year old mother of two. This has truly changed my life forever. I am putting forth this fundraiser to help me get back home to be with and support my family during this horrible tragedy. I moved down to Augusta Georgia in 2019 to take on a job teaching kindergarten and I have not been back home since my move. My husband is now disabled and not working. I am looking for help for travel and hotel expenses during this very sad event. I truly appreciate any help. Many blessings to you and yours. Thank you