Daughter's First Flight Ruined by Amer. Airlines

My daughter and My wife paid for an all expenses trip thru London and Paris with a group from her high school for this summer. They were to leave on a plane and the plane was delayed because a Pilot didn't show up for work and American Airlines blamed it on Mechanical Issues. They missed their overseas connecting flight because of a preventable 4 hour delay. They missed the connecting flight by 25-30 mins because AA was unwilling to hold the plane for my daughter and Wife and their 25+ group. They will now miss two days of their scheduled trip in Europe because of this and the Failure of AA.