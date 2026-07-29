Daughter was p deepfake victim/Need time for court

I hate to say this but my daughter was the victim of a p**** deep fake crime that got passed around the school. I'm looking for some help so that I can take time off of work to prosecute the perpetrator. What's worse is that according to my other daughter, his parents are illegal aliens and they may possibly be planning to leave the country right now. I need to go to court immediately tomorrow to try to stop them from getting away. I am a self employed contractor appointment setter for a roofing company and I am only making about $3900 per month before business expenses. After expenses and taxes, it's only about $1900 per month. I've been job searching and then this happened. Money is really tight. I hate asking for help, but if you can, please help me devote time to prosecuting this offender and getting him into the correctional system where he belongs. And hopefully he will encounter Jesus there. I'm sorry for the trouble, and I thank you for your help and prayers.