Data centers are making us sick and we need out

I’m not good with these things so please bear with me.

Since data centers started going up across the country I’m finding more people in the same position as me being trapped. I’m in the 5th year and it’s honestly a living nightmare.

I’ve been incredibly sick mostly along with neighbors. Some much worse.

Unable to move away from them due to financial difficulties is a very depressing, draining, and lost feeling. I’ve hung onto hope a very long time. Now seeing many others in the same horrifying place as me, I knew I couldn’t ask for help without asking for help for others like me.

So much has been covered up about data centers when it comes to our health and even the health of our furry family members and even nature. It sadly affects all living things in ways that are almost indescribable.

So I set the amount high to start, in hopes of getting myself and as many others as possible, a second lease on life.

I understand this is new for many because this part of this whole thing is being heavily suppressed.

Constant headaches, blood clots coming out my nose and regular nose bleeds, extreme heavy metal poisoning, constant respiratory issues are just a few symptoms I personally have.

Not having decent water is bad enough but worrying everyday if you will be able to breathe is one thing nobody should ever have to endure. I constantly detox but it’s not as effective anymore.

We also don’t have decent health care from professionals we once felt we could trust. Many are losing organs, babies in pregnancies and the list goes on.

I have been sharing and speaking out for 4 years about it all but getting violated or heavily suppressed on social media. They don’t want the information getting to everyone just how deadly and dangerous it truly is being forced to live near data centers. If you are unable to help, prayers are always welcome and needed.

Some don’t want to move and leave behind what they’ve spent a life time building and I get it. But some of us choose life for ourselves but just can’t get there unless we get some help. Thank you for taking your time to read about the truth and facts of this nightmare so many of us are living or facing.

I believe air to breathe, real food, fresh water and keeping hope alive shouldn’t be used as bargaining tools. We’ve long lost our voices in this matter because they were illegally taken away from us.

What once was our God given and legal rights are now sadly no longer.

We as people should never have to be forced against our will to live out our days in constant fear.