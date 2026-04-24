Dashawns DIPG Battle

In 2021, Tracey thought her biggest battle was finding a place for her family to live.

With only one month's notice, she lost the home they had built their lives in. Suddenly homeless, she was trying to keep her children safe while searching for housing and stability. During a visit with family, she posted a simple photo of her 9 year old son, Dashawn. It was a picture that would change everything.

A family member noticed something Tracey hadn't fully seen before—a slight droop on Dashawn's face.

Like so many parents, she brushed it off at first. Dashawn was a jokester. A comedian. The kind of kid who was always making people laugh. They thought it was simply the way he smiled.

Within days, everything changed.

An MRI revealed a mass on Dashawn's brain.

Tracey remembers falling to her knees when the phone call came. As a single mother, she knew she had to somehow find the strength to carry her son through whatever came next.

At first, doctors believed the tumor wasn't cancerous. Then came the biopsy. Then came the devastating truth.

The diagnosis eventually became every parent's worst nightmare: DIPG.

The day after Dashawn's 10th birthday, doctors sat Tracey and Dashawn's father down in a private room and told them there was no cure. They were advised to take him home and make memories.

But Tracey refused to let that be the end of the story.She looked at the doctor and asked a simple question: "Do you believe in miracles?"

Then she made a promise.

"My son is going to be a miracle."

Since that day, Dashawn has endured radiation, clinical trials, countless hospital visits, medications, side effects, and more uncertainty than any child should ever have to face.

When a promising clinical trial became available across the country, Tracey faced one of her greatest fears—flying. She boarded a plane for the first time because it was a chance to help save her son.

She would do anything for her children.

And she has.

While fighting alongside Dashawn, life continued to deliver unimaginable hardships. Tracey lost her beloved twin sister after a devastating illness and multiple cardiac arrests. She later stepped in to honor a promise she made at her sister's bedside—to care for her niece if the worst happened.

Today, she continues to raise her family while navigating limited income, housing challenges, grief, depression, and the constant fear that comes with loving a child living with DIPG.

Yet through it all, she keeps showing up.

For Dashawn.

For her daughter.

For her niece.

For her family.

For hope.

This fundraiser is about more than financial support. It is about reminding a mother who has carried more than most of us can imagine that she is not carrying it alone.

Dashawn's story is still being written. He has been battling for almost 5 years. Recently, his team believes he may have suffered from a stroke. He still has routine visits, medications, MRIs and more. His mother is doing her best to raise these three beautiful children, but doing that alone is not easy.

And today, we as Kinlee‘s Krew along with The Stinky Karter Foundation, have the opportunity to stand beside this family and help them continue the fight. Because no child should face DIPG alone. And no mother should have to carry this burden by herself.

So not just as the founders of The Stinky Karter Foundation, but as PARENTS, as Kinlee’s parents, who know the difficulty of the journey, we are asking for your help in showing love and support to this family so we can help ease the financial burden just a tiny bit. Please help spread the love by sharing Dashawn’s and his mom, Tracey’s story. All

funds will go directly to his mom to help with bills and medical needs