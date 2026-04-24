GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Dashawns DIPG Battle

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$410 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Owens

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tracey Rusko

Dashawns DIPG Battle

In 2021, Tracey thought her biggest battle was finding a place for her family to live.

With only one month's notice, she lost the home they had built their lives in. Suddenly homeless, she was trying to keep her children safe while searching for housing and stability. During a visit with family, she posted a simple photo of her 9 year old son, Dashawn. It was a picture that would change everything.

A family member noticed something Tracey hadn't fully seen before—a slight droop on Dashawn's face.

Like so many parents, she brushed it off at first. Dashawn was a jokester. A comedian. The kind of kid who was always making people laugh. They thought it was simply the way he smiled.

Within days, everything changed.

An MRI revealed a mass on Dashawn's brain.

Tracey remembers falling to her knees when the phone call came. As a single mother, she knew she had to somehow find the strength to carry her son through whatever came next.

At first, doctors believed the tumor wasn't cancerous. Then came the biopsy. Then came the devastating truth.

The diagnosis eventually became every parent's worst nightmare: DIPG.

The day after Dashawn's 10th birthday, doctors sat Tracey and Dashawn's father down in a private room and told them there was no cure. They were advised to take him home and make memories.

But Tracey refused to let that be the end of the story.She looked at the doctor and asked a simple question: "Do you believe in miracles?"

Then she made a promise.

"My son is going to be a miracle."

Since that day, Dashawn has endured radiation, clinical trials, countless hospital visits, medications, side effects, and more uncertainty than any child should ever have to face.

When a promising clinical trial became available across the country, Tracey faced one of her greatest fears—flying. She boarded a plane for the first time because it was a chance to help save her son.

She would do anything for her children.

And she has.

While fighting alongside Dashawn, life continued to deliver unimaginable hardships. Tracey lost her beloved twin sister after a devastating illness and multiple cardiac arrests. She later stepped in to honor a promise she made at her sister's bedside—to care for her niece if the worst happened.

Today, she continues to raise her family while navigating limited income, housing challenges, grief, depression, and the constant fear that comes with loving a child living with DIPG.

Yet through it all, she keeps showing up.

For Dashawn.

For her daughter.

For her niece.

For her family.

For hope.

This fundraiser is about more than financial support. It is about reminding a mother who has carried more than most of us can imagine that she is not carrying it alone.

Dashawn's story is still being written. He has been battling for almost 5 years. Recently, his team believes he may have suffered from a stroke. He still has routine visits, medications, MRIs and more. His mother is doing her best to raise these three beautiful children, but doing that alone is not easy.

And today, we as Kinlee‘s Krew along with The Stinky Karter Foundation, have the opportunity to stand beside this family and help them continue the fight. Because no child should face DIPG alone. And no mother should have to carry this burden by herself.

So not just as the founders of The Stinky Karter Foundation, but as PARENTS, as Kinlee’s parents, who know the difficulty of the journey, we are asking for your help in showing love and support to this family so we can help ease the financial burden just a tiny bit. Please help spread the love by sharing Dashawn’s and his mom, Tracey’s story. All

funds will go directly to his mom to help with bills and medical needs

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve