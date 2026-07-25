Dasha Kilpatrick supporter gets fired!

Dasha Kilpatrick is the brave nurse who got fired for defending America to Muslim women. So with all of this going on I get fired from Sonic sticking up for her at my job!!! I'm only 19 years old and fired by Sonic for sticking up for a Christian woman. I have bills and I'm trying to save to go to school. We are a Christian country and a hard working Christian young man gets fired for my opinion on Muslims. Any help will be appreciated.