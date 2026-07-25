Darwin’s Health Journey and Medical Expenses

Update 7/1: Nick has decided to keep Darwin comfortable and provide him comfort with steroids and other medications per the vet. I’ve changed the goal to $500 to offset these costs as well. Thanks for your support!





Help Darwin Fight Lymphoma

If you’ve ever met Darwin, you know how special he is. He’s the sweetest, gentlest dog with a heart full of love, and he means everything to my boyfriend, Nick.

Today, Nick’s world was turned upside down when Darwin was diagnosed with what is most likely lymphoma. Without treatment, he’s facing the heartbreaking reality that he may only have a few months left. Chemotherapy offers hope and the chance for more quality time with him, but it comes with an estimated cost of $8,000.

My boyfriend has devoted so much love and care to Darwin throughout his life. He’s the kind of person who would do anything for the people, and animals, he loves, and now he’s faced with an impossible decision. Because Darwin has already started steroids, he only has about one week to decide whether to stop them and begin chemotherapy.

I’m starting this fundraiser to help ease some of the financial burden so the decision can be based on what’s best for Darwin, not just what is financially possible.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Darwin’s treatment and care. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.

Thank you for helping give Darwin the best chance to keep wagging his tail and making everyone around him smile.



