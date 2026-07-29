Darrell Wessel Memorial Benefit Fund

My sister, Tonya Hopson, recently lost her significant other, Darrell Wessel, due to some major health complications.💔 He lost his job and benefits (after 18 years of hard work for his employer) soon after he discovered he was sick and things spiraled quickly to an unexpected loss for my sister with a great deal of expenses for her to handle on her own. She is trying her best to take care of some final expenses and catch up on a few bills that are urgent. Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated to help her through this tough time as she grieves the loss of Darrell. She is having a benefit event at Alibi's this Saturday, June 20th, at 1 pm in Hot Springs for anyone that would like to attend and show their support in person. 1218 Airport Rd Hot Springs AR. Thank you in advance .💕