Hi my name is Lynn daros . I have 3 kid's, and I'm married.

My family is in a family shelter at the time .we're trying to get help with a vehicle so we can continue to be able to work ,I just stared a job at a hospital,my husband just got a job as well .we have been threw so much ever since are 9 year old got lead poisoning when he was a year old we had to leave are home spent all saving we had for hotels to live in we lost everything except are family .my father just recently passed away I had to pay for that cost myself which took the remaining money we had for a vehicle for are family . anything would be greatly appreciated sincerely the daros family