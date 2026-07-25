Helping Survivors of RAMC

I began working with survivors of satanic ritual abuse and government sponsored mind control back in the 1990's. My clients are not limited to the United States. All governments around the world are involved, and there are millions of people world-wide who are programmed.



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What does it mean to be programmed? It means that someone has been set-up through repeated trauma and torture to have other personalities (often referred to as alters) that world leaders and the elite in our society have used, and continue to use, for their evil agendas.

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For almost 20 years I have been working with people who have Dissociative Identity Disorder (also known as Multiple Personality Disorder) world-wide. I hope to equip an army of believers who will come along side survivors in the days ahead and provide much needed support, understanding and encouragement.

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Presently I am primarily seeing clients and providing training to healing ministers and counselors. I am looking to do more conferences and teaching videos in the near future.