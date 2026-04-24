Dare to dream

Every single day, I pour my energy into a retail job just to cover the bare necessities. Rent, groceries, bills—by the time survival is paid for, there is absolutely nothing left. It is exhausting to work so hard just to stay exactly where you are, watching your dreams drift further out of reach.

​But we all need a reason to keep moving forward. For me, my dream car isn't just steel and wheels; it’s a symbol of freedom, hope, and a milestone that says, 'You've checked one box.'

​Living paycheck to paycheck makes a dream like this feel impossible. That’s why I’m stepping out of my comfort zone to ask for your help. I can't bridge this massive gap on my own.

​Whether you can contribute a few dollars or even just wish me well, you are helping me turn a distant hope into a reality. Thank you for your time in reading this post and helping me chase something bigger. Here's to my first checkpoint!