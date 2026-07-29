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Dapur 12 house of hope build church in Batam

GoalRp 512,000,000 IDR
RaisedRp 0 IDR

Fundraiser created byJUSMAN MADIMUN PURBA

Fundraiser funds will be received by Luxman Yunus Purba

Dapur 12 house of hope build church in Batam

CAMPAIGN TITLE:

Dapur 12 House of Hope: Build Church & Feed 100 Hungry Kids in Batam Slum, Indonesia


SHORT DESCRIPTION:

We're a church of 100 souls worshipping in a flooded 4x6m shack. No toilet. Kids worship in rain. Help us build God's House + feed starving children. $5 feeds 1 child for a week.


FULL STORY:


OUR DESPERATE SITUATION:


Hi, I'm Ps. Jusman Purba from Batam, Indonesia. Every Sunday, 100 people - mostly poor families and hungry children - squeeze into our "church": a 4x6 meter wooden shack with a dirt floor.


When it rains, we worship in floods.

We have NO toilet. Our kids and elderly must use a dirty ditch behind the church.

Our kitchen "Dapur 12" tries to feed 30+ starving kids rice, but we often run out of food.


But we REFUSE to stop worshipping Jesus! Acts 2:46 says we break bread with glad hearts. That's us - even when the bread is moldy and the floor is mud.


OUR GOD-SIZED DREAM: $32,125


Phase 1: Dapur 12 House of Hope - $18,500

1. Buy Land: $8,000 - So police won't tear down our church again

2. Build Church + Kitchen: $7,500 - Concrete floor, proper roof, 2 toilets

3. Kitchen Equipment: $3,000 - Big pots, stove, plates to feed 100 kids/week


Phase 2: Feed & Educate Kids - $13,625

1. 6 Months Food Program: $8,625 - $5 feeds 1 child for 1 week x 100 kids x 26 weeks

2. Sunday School Supplies: $2,000 - Bibles, books, chairs

3. Emergency Medical Fund: $3,000 - For sick kids with no money


WHY YOUR $5 MATTERS:


$5 = Feeds 1 hungry child for 1 WEEK

$25 = Buys 1 sack of rice for 20 families

$100 = Pays 1 month of land rent so we're not evicted

$500 = Builds 1 toilet so our daughters have dignity

$2,000 = Buys the land forever - NO MORE FEAR!


James 2:15-16: "If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking daily food, and one of you says, 'Go in peace, be warmed and filled,' without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that?"


We are that brother and sister. Will you be the answer to our prayer?


OUR PROMISE TO YOU:


1. 100% Transparency: Every dollar tracked. Video updates every time we hit $1,000

2. Photos/Videos: You'll see the kids you fed, the toilet you built, the land you bought

3. Eternal Impact: You're not building a building. You're building the Kingdom in a slum where Jesus is the only hope


The slum is dark. The government forgot us. But God didn't. He sent YOU to this page.


Please help. Even $5 makes you a hero to a hungry child.


God bless you,

Ps. Jusman Purba & Dapur 12 House of Hope Family

Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia

WhatsApp: +62 822-8546-4086

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