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God Called Us to Say Yes Help Us Bring Them Home

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$3,525 USD

Fundraiser created byKendra Dante

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kendra Dante

God Called Us to Say Yes Help Us Bring Them Home

Two years ago, our lives were forever changed in a way we could have never fully prepared for. We boarded a plane to South Africa with open hands and hopeful hearts, and we came home with our son.

Since then, we’ve had the incredible privilege of watching him grow, heal, and truly thrive in the love and stability of a family. Adoption didn’t just change his life—it deeply changed ours. It reshaped the way we see the world, family, and what it means to show up for a child in need.

We thought we understood what “yes” looked like back then.

But now, we are being asked to say it again.

An Unexpected Call

Recently, we were presented with an unexpected opportunity to adopt three siblings from South Africa—three children who need a permanent, loving home.

This wasn’t something we were planning or pursuing. But from the moment we learned about them, we haven’t been able to ignore the deep sense that we are being called to step forward.

These children belong together.

They’ve already experienced more uncertainty than any child should, and we cannot bear the thought of them being separated or growing up without the stability of a forever family.

Why This Is Complex

This decision carries real weight.

Because these children would join our family between our oldest and youngest, we must go before the board for special approval. This adds an extra layer of uncertainty, but we are committed to moving forward thoughtfully and with the best interest of all of our children at heart.

Additionally, these siblings have medical and developmental needs that will require ongoing care, therapies, and support. While this can make it more difficult for them to be placed, it only strengthens our conviction that they deserve a family ready to step in fully.

We believe we are that family.

How You Can Help

The financial reality of international adoption is significant.

The total cost to bring all three children home is estimated between $75,000 and $100,000. This includes:

  • Agency fees
  • Legal and documentation expenses
  • Immigration processing
  • Travel
  • Post-adoption requirements
  • Initial medical and therapeutic support

This is far beyond what we can do on our own.

That’s why we are asking for help.

If you feel led, here are a few ways you can support us:

  • Give — Every single donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to bringing them home
  • Share — Sharing this page helps our story reach more people
  • Pray — For approval, provision, and for these children as they wait

Why This Matters

We don’t know exactly how this journey will unfold. There are still unknowns ahead.

But what we do know is this:

We are choosing to say yes.

Yes to faith.

Yes to the unknown.

Yes to keeping these siblings together.

Thank you for being part of our story—for supporting us, encouraging us, and helping make it possible for these children to come home, together.

With love and gratitude,

Anthony, Kendra, Jasper & Gabriel

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