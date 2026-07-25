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Dante van Wyk

GoalR 200,000 ZAR
RaisedR 14,088 ZAR

Fundraiser created byDante Van Wyk

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nikita Taljaard

Dante van Wyk

Stand With Dante van Wyk


My name is Dante van Wyk, and over the past few years my life has been changed forever.


Many South Africans know my name because of the events that took place in Brackenfell in 2020. What began as a day that would make national headlines became the start of years of legal battles, public scrutiny, threats, and immense personal hardship. Since then, I have had to face challenges that no ordinary person ever expects to endure.


Throughout this journey, I have continued to stand up for what I believe is right while defending myself through the legal system. Although some legal matters have been resolved in my favour, the emotional, financial, and personal cost has been overwhelming. Public attention, ongoing legal processes, and security concerns have affected not only me but also those closest to me.


I am reaching out today because I cannot carry this burden alone.


The funds raised through this campaign will help cover day-to-day financial pressure that has resulted from these events. The money will also contribute to my house that i am about to lose.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and allow me to continue moving forward with hope.


If you are unable to donate, I ask that you please share this campaign and keep me and my family in your thoughts and prayers.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for standing with me during one of the most difficult chapters of my life.


Your support means more than words can express.


All funds will be going into my fiancé bank account Nikita Taljaard because i do not have a bank account of my own.

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