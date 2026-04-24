Danny's house needs safety renovations

Danny, my neighbor has been evicted by mold, that is probably grey which feeds his lymphoma. I've been scalping dead grass which carries the same mold and it grows back in mold resistant patches! But the electrical work took $3400 and will take Many truckloads to remove excess garbage and he needs wood for a ramp which may cost about $1,000. The rest is to make sure that he gets the help he needs and that all his bills are paid. So please if you feel kindly inclined to give more then give with a cheerful heart because it pleases the Lord!!! God bless you!!! Jesus is Lord!!!