Fired For My Political Views

"Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven" (Matthew 5:10)

My name is Danny Krikorian and I am a Political Scientist from Orlando, FL. I hold an MA degree from the University of Central Florida.

In 2023, I was hired for my first position as Adjunct Professor of U.S. Government at Valencia College.

Suddenly, one of my posts about Christianity and the Middle East on social media went viral and I was being harassed, threatened, and doxxed by several users on social media platform X.

Valencia College, my employer, learned that I defended my beliefs about Christians persecuted jn the Middle East, and subsequently notified me I was no longer considered for renewing my contract.

I have since been struggling to make ends meet. I’ve applied to over 500 jobs, in and outside my field, and continue to monetize my content.

Now the situation is dire however.

I am sad to say this, but I am in urgent need of financial assistance and opportunities. I’m seeking funds to help pay my bills as I seek to establish my own revenue system.

Any contribution helps. And remember that by helping me, you are also helping to further platform the following initiatives:

Protecting Christians in & Palestine.

Protecting Christian Armenia, the first Christian country in the world, from invasion by Azerbaijan.

Advancing the cause of the word. Spreading the teachings of Christ.

Thank you immensely.

Sincerely,

Danny Krikorian

“Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” Matthew 6:9-13