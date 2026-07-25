Support Edie and Ekat's Legal Fight for Justice

Hi, we are Edie and Ekat. We’re reaching out because we are going through an incredibly difficult time right now, and we really need help.





Earlier this year, we trusted someone we thought was a friend with $20,000. We believed we were going to work together on something that would help our family’s future. Instead, that money disappeared. Now we’re fighting to get it back through lawyers, which is costing us even more.





On top of everything, our cat — a special polydactyl boy with six toes on each paw who acts more like a dog than a cat — needs emergency surgery. He’s family to us, and the vet bills are piling up on top of the legal costs. We’ve already spent everything we had.





We’re not greedy people. We’re just a regular couple who trusted the wrong person. Any help, even a few dollars, would go directly toward legal fees and our cat’s surgery.





If you can contribute or just share this, we would be so grateful. Thank you for reading our story.