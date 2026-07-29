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Trying To Avoid Financial Stress Before It Hits

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$4,865 USD

Fundraiser created byDanielle Mesarchik

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danielle Mesarchik

Trying To Avoid Financial Stress Before It Hits

Sometimes life throws us curves that seem too big for one person to handle—especially when finances come into play.

My oldest son, Jaxon, had a lump appear in July of 2025 that started growing & continued to grow at an alarming rate. He then had surgery February 17th 2026 to remove what they were calling a tumor at that time. After a biopsy, we learned what they found was called a Spindle Cell Neoplasm. It was sent off and we learned he does in fact have cancer in his left hand. Monophasic Synovial Sarcoma.

His surgeon made some quick calls and we were on our way to St.Jude in Memphis, Tennessee in 5 days to get answers. Thankfully for us, we did receive some good news during this tough time. His cancer didn't spread and the pet scan was good! Unfortunately, he does need another surgery to remove more tumor pieces.

Jaxon’s second surgery will be a step towards his healing journey and bringing back a sense of normalcy. But, first we have to let his hand heal again, and then we have 6-8 weeks of radiation down here at St.Jude.

I was approved for 12 weeks out of work, but that is going to be unpaid. Jaxon works as well and he will be out until the end of treatment, so I am left covering the things he would normally pay for as well.

Between mine and Jaxon's lost wages, the amount to cover both his monthly contributions to bills and my own exceeds $2,000 per month.

I can't help but feel the weight of everything on my shoulders. I have tried to stay positive and strong through it all, but now I am beginning to worry.

I initially said no to making one of these, mainly out of embarrassment. I do not ask anyone for help, especially when it comes to the things that I feel are solely my responsibility.

While St.Jude is helping us out with a lot, my biggest concern isn't Jaxon, Emery, and myself, I am most worried about making sure Kevin and my 3 girls at home are good, too.

I always say to expect the unexpected, yet I never saw anything like this happening in our lives.

I guess life isn’t always about what we plan or expect—it’s about resilience and finding unexpected strength in tough times.

I put my children before myself every single day. I don't want to look back one day and regret not giving my all to shield them from life’s financial storms—even when they come in unexpected forms like surgeries out of state or unforeseen bills and expenses.

If you can relate or even just sympathize with what we're going through, please consider supporting us. Every dollar counts, whether big or small. Your kindness could be the difference between worrying about paying bills and focusing on Jaxon’s recovery—and that’s something every family deserves to experience more of.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

If you don't want to give here and would like to help us another way, please reach out! 💜 We have had some people offer meals and we are grateful for support in any form!

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