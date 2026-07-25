Supporting Daniel's Recovery Fund

Daniel, known for his strong worth ethic and kind spirit, has been a valued and dedicated member of the Bob’s A/C, Heating, & Electrical family for more than six years. Daniel lives in League City, TX, with his son, Max, where they enjoy gaming, Pokémon, and being foodies together.

Recently, while on the job, Daniel suffered a devastating accident. He is currently in the ICU, following a period of a medically induced coma, and is facing multiple injuries, including fractures to his face, arm, wrist, and ribs. He will require several surgeries, an extensive hospital stay and faces a lengthy recovery.

We are coming together to support Daniel during his hospitalization, recovery, and eventual transition back everyday life. Contributions can be made through GiveSendGo, CashApp, or Venmo.

Your kindness, prayers, and support mean the world to Daniel, Max, and everyone who cares about them.

Together, we can help lift the burden and surround them with love, strength, and prayers.

✨CashApp : $DNguyenner

✨Venmo : @d_nguyenner