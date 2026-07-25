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DANIEL Movie Tickets! Buy a Seat, Make a Believer

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$12,300 USD

Fundraiser created byDaniel Film LLC

DANIEL Movie Tickets! Buy a Seat, Make a Believer

100% of your contribution that we receive pays for Movie tickets for those who can not afford to otherwise see DANIEL & THE FIERY FURNACE in theaters. Thanks to GiveSendGo, an Executive Producer on DANIEL, paying forward tickets is easier than ever.*


Make an impact

Purchase tickets for those who might not otherwise afford to see Daniel in theaters. One act of generosity can change someone's life forever.


Step 1

Purchase Extra Tickets

Approximately $15 pays for a movie ticket (some theaters charge a little less, some a little more). Your contribution goes into a pool of gifted seats.


Step 2

We Match the Need

People who can't afford a ticket submit a request. We match them with tickets from the pool.


Step 3

Someone Experiences Daniel

A person in your community gets to see the film — because of your generosity.


COMING TO THEATERS SEPTEMBER 18, 2026


A new Biblical epic, from The Kooman Brothers

Starring Mena Massoud (Aladdin) & Elijah Alexander (The Chosen)


VISIT https://DANIEL.MOVIE

Daniel and the Fiery Furnace*Daniel Film LLC will utilize funds from this campaign to purchase actual ticket codes from the movie theaters screening DANIEL & THE FIERY FURNACE. Audience members that qualify for tickets are responsible for booking the showtime/venue that works for them, after receiving a code/instructions of how to do so. This campaign is not run through a non-profit, and the contribution you make is not tax-deductible. We truly appreciate your partnership in this venture to bring the Word to life.

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