Help Daniel leave New Zealand

Hi,

I am trying to leave New Zealand. 8 years or so ago I've started to have massive amounts of what I then called visions, which eventually turned into nightmares, haunting and poltergeist-type experiences. It was so bad that it destroyed my life, I lost faith and I started to call them hallucinations. The average standard doctor here told me I have psychosis and it's incurable (well, thanks a lot). I was so desperate and I didn't know what was going on anymore I even tried a bunch of medical drugs. One of them injured me severely and I got what apparently is called Akathisia (only caused by anti-psychotics go figure) and I couldn't lie down flat for 5 years, I slept in a seated position. I turned to (alternative) health practitioners who mentioned mercury-poisoning and parasite infestations, addressing these helped but didn't stop it.

2 years ago I started watching Swiss health television (QS24) and one day I decided to mail the various people that were being interviewed. There were different responses, among them a doctor who said he acknowledges these super-natural phenomena and that I require an exorcism.

I then went through all the churches (and religions, for that matter) and the closest I got to an answer was with the Catholics but the process hasn't led to one. This particular diocese doesn't seem to be too hot on the topic. In this time I found myself in church again and one time I started to pray. All the attacks flared up again but for some reason I didn't stop clinging to Jesus, God, St. Michael and some other Christian (and admittedly non-Christian) figures. Some months later I nearly died and had to be hospitalized - I couldn't go to the bathroom and threw up for 3 weeks, my legs gave out to weakness and I could not stand up anymore, I managed to crawl and find my cellphone to call an ambulance. I haven't done what little amount of massage work I was able to do since. I live currently on welfare (subsistence level).

During hospital time I e-mailed some more people, including a military analyst expert who said China will plow through Oceania in 2 years time and that I need to leave the country. This was December 2021, so the deadline is end of this year. Also I've experienced this country fall and turn into the Sovjet Union in wake of this covid non-sense and the following medical tyranny. Typing this now I remember the day I went into the store and I was told I cannot buy food anymore over what are unlawful regulations. I realized I stood at the same point my ancestors did in 1525, when they declared the 12 articles. However, these days and in this country everyone is too mesmerized by the TV world to actually stand up for themselves. It's been going through my head for a while now, I really need to leave.

I started scrambling to get some sort of income this year, including doing some photography and some online-business shenanigans. Everytime I take a step forward though I get completely floored by attacks, there are times I spend months just laying there resisting attacks. I believe I can get there eventually and would have, I even have an etsy-store up with some listings but when I started to learn about marketing and finalize some other online-business stuff I got floored again the last 4 days and the attacks are so intense I don't know if I can complete them. I believe I would've gotten there but it's simply the time-limit, it's what 3 or 4 months until the deadline (given these things aren't that precise, it could be later but also sooner) and 2 days ago I remembered someone mention these Charity websites. It took me 2 days to get to sit down and write this as well. I had already decided yesterday I believe but when I came home from a walk the attacks just overwrote me.

I need to update my passport, get a plane ticket, get some of my stuff here packed and sent back to Austria (where I am from) and I was hoping for enough money so I can get a place and pay rent/food/bills for some time until I can get the businesses running and have some income that's not a 9-5 clock-in job because I'm pretty sure that's not in the cards for some time. I don't look forward to the prospect of sitting in an airplane to be honest. People don't realize but flying to anywhere from New Zealand means sitting in an airplane for 24 hours straight. I was hoping for one of those seats where you can lie down, but when I checked those are around 10k dollars...

I do look forward, however, to being able to go to Switzerland and live in a country where the people are still armed and free. I also hope to meet some of these doctors I have been watching. Some of them say they have successfully treated schizophrenia. Hopefully I can also find a wonderful priest there. Maybe I should give a shoutout to Father Haydn from the Catholics and the Anglicans at St. Pauls here, who have been supportive and haven't thrown my bum-looking self out. The churches here do pray for killer-injection vaccines which I can't stand but they haven't forsaken charity for the really bad cases of the community when they show up unwashed and with half-broken shoes.

May I also give a shoutout to Father Vincent Lampert, he has tens of hours of lectures on youtube on the subject of exorcism and if you see someone with these issues, that's one way to learn good information and gain some of the Christian tools to deal with them. Please don't let denomination get in the way on this one. We all say Jesus and all the bibles feature the same story that has a fallen angel with his cohorts of trash crawling around and we're all fighting them.

I don't know what more to add right now. If you want to send me prayers, I like the St. Michael prayer. He's my angel, the great General who slays demons and shows Satan his place.