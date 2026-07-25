Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund

Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, that faced criminal charges stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees and expenses related to his defense as Mr. Penny is subject to a predatory civil lawsuit from members of Jordan Neely’s family, despite being acquitted of all criminal charges relating to Mr. Neely’s tragic death. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected, which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense, will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.

***The funds from this campaign will be received by Raiser And Kenniff, P.C. and used for the legal defense of Daniel Penny.*** Last updated May 12th, 2025.