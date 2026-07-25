Daniel and Hannah in Vermont

Join Us in Reaching Vermont





Hannah and I are stepping into a new season of ministry as we relocate to Vermont to serve alongside my family in the Bennington area. Hannah is pursuing a position as a librarian at Northeastern Baptist College, and I will be serving and supporting several local churches through worship ministry.





The spiritual need in Vermont and throughout New England is significant. Only a small percentage of the population identifies as evangelical Protestant, and many communities have little gospel presence or access to healthy, thriving churches. We believe God is calling us to invest our lives in strengthening local churches, encouraging believers, and helping reach people with the hope of Christ.





Our ministry will focus on supporting churches through worship leadership, training and mentoring musicians and leaders, assisting with church revitalization efforts, and partnering with pastors and congregations throughout the region. We are excited to work alongside others who are committed to seeing the gospel flourish in one of the least-reached areas of the United States.





Your financial support allows us to devote ourselves to this work and helps provide for the practical needs of ministry and life in Vermont.





Thank you for considering joining us through prayer and financial support. We are grateful for every person who partners with us in this mission and look forward to seeing what God will do in Vermont and throughout New England.