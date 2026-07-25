Danica in Guatemala: Help Kids in Schools









Hello! It’s Danica. I’m a recent high school graduate deciding to take a gap year, I want to spend this time helping others and I’m choosing to do so while volunteering in Guatemala through IVHQ (International Volunteer Headquarters).





About me, I’m from a small community in Truro, Nova Scotia, and watching others help others has always been an impactful part of my life. My step-father has previously visited Guatemala and helped children by building water wells, seeing this is what made me want to go myself and make a difference.





IVHQ offers volunteer programs where you travel and help people in different ways, including working with children in schools. This trip is my chance to show up for students with safe learning, hands-on classroom support, and language help, while also learning and growing through the experience.





I’m not going to pretend I’m an expert, I'm going to learn, work hard, and help wherever I’m needed. Your donation will help me cover the costs of getting there, accommodations, and the supplies I’ll need for the classroom, including but not limited to, journals and weather-appropriate clothing for my volunteer work.





Please do your research on IVHQ and the program you’re supporting. This trip is about the kids and their learning, your gift helps make their school experience more supportive and more possible.











