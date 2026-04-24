Danell and Jack Carter

Danell has been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She is a lifelong community member of our Nucla-Naturita Area. After graduating from Nucla High School her and Jack raised their 3 boys. She is now actively involved in there grandchildren lives. The news of MBC is devastating enough, add on missing work, the cost of travel, meals and gas for treatments and doctor visits, it can really add up. Let's show Danell and Jack a whole lot of West End love. There is also a place to send prayers to them through this Give Send Go link. Prayers are just as important as monetary gifts. Please keep the Danell and Jack and the rest of the family in your daily prayers as well.