Dancing For Jesus

Hello, my name is Jeremy Bishop Arjun, founder of One Mime Ministry for Christ.

I am currently traveling throughout Maine, Ohio, and eventually all 50 states, using dance ministry to share the love, hope, and message of Jesus Christ with churches and communities across America.

My first fundraising goal is to support the National Kidney Foundation in honor of my mother, Tanya Turner, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 55. My mother worked as a Nurse Aide for Eastern Star and dedicated her life to caring for others. She was born with only one kidney, and complications related to kidney disease ultimately led to her passing. It is my hope to honor her legacy by raising awareness and financial support for those affected by kidney disease.

Beyond this goal, I have a vision to continue serving others by helping establish sober living homes, supporting individuals in recovery, feeding the homeless, and investing in community outreach efforts throughout the Cincinnati area and beyond.

So far, I have begun reaching out to churches through emails, letters, phone calls, and social media to schedule ministry opportunities. Every donation helps cover travel expenses, fuel, ministry materials, business expenses, and the costs associated with operating my outreach and private-duty caregiving business while I continue this mission.

My desire is simple: to serve God, encourage others, and make a positive difference in the lives of people who need hope, healing, and support.

You can follow my ministry journey, outreach efforts, and dance ministry on TikTok at @one.mime.for.chri. There, I share ministry content, faith-based encouragement, community outreach, personal growth, and updates from my travels as I minister throughout the United States.

Whether you choose to donate, pray, share this campaign, or invite me to minister at your church, your support means more than words can express.

Thank you for helping me honor my mother’s legacy and spread the love of Christ one community at a time.

God bless you.

— Jeremy Bishop Arjun

One Mime Ministry for Christ



