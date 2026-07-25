Dan and Krista Hassell, Standing on faith and love

For more than 35 years, Dan and I have walked through life side by side. We have built a family, served our community, loved our neighbors, and tried to live our lives with faith, gratitude, and a willingness to help others whenever we could.





In January 2026, our lives changed forever.





Dan was diagnosed with Stage IV Renal Cell Carcinoma (Kidney Cancer). What began as a devastating diagnosis quickly became a journey filled with doctor's appointments, treatments, tests, uncertainty, and countless prayers. While there is currently no cure for metastatic renal cell carcinoma, we continue to trust God each day as we navigate the road ahead.





Like many families facing a serious illness, the financial impact has been significant. Dan's diagnosis forced the closure of his business, resulting in a substantial loss of income. At the same time, medical expenses, travel costs, prescriptions, and everyday household obligations continue to grow.





As difficult as it is to ask for help, we have been overwhelmed by the love and support of our family, friends, church family, clients, neighbors, and community. Many of you know us as people who have always tried to show up when someone needed a helping hand. Whether through our businesses, community involvement, church, or simply being there for others, serving people has always been part of who we are.





Today, we find ourselves in the humbling position of needing that same support.





This fundraiser will help ease the financial burden created by Dan's cancer diagnosis, including medical expenses, travel for treatment, household expenses, and the loss of income that has accompanied this difficult season. Most importantly, it will allow us to focus our energy where it belongs—on faith, family, treatment, and making the most of every day together.





If you are able to give, please know that every contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to give, we would be grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and for sharing our story with others.





We do not know what tomorrow holds, but we know Who holds tomorrow.





Thank you for walking this journey with us, for lifting us up in prayer, and for reminding us that we are not walking this road alone.





With love and gratitude,

Dan & Krista Hassell