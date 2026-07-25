Damon Zex rest in peace, a retrospective

Damon Zex is dead. He's dead, he's dead, he's dead. Bauhaus could not have written a better eulogy. I am your humble servant Howard Luken aka Angsto the Clown. This past week our creative friend Damon Zex passed away in his sleep at the age of 62. His genius is reflected in his many works that can be found on youtube, Facebook and other social media sites. For over a decade from the late 1980s and into the 2000s he and I worked together on programming and art that pushed the boundaries in the words of Fritz the night owl. He is remembered by many for his kindness and good soul. I was in awe of his depth of creativity and social awareness. I will see him in Valhalla but in the meantime I want to put together a documentary and Stage presentation honoring his life and body of work. Far too much to explain in a short few sentences. I would ask that anyone with Tales of Brave Ulysses or some Memento or piece of history that was his and our lives and work to contact me. I also humbly ask for donations toward this endeavor. Everyone who contributes will be honored as an associate producer and donor. For the moment it seems an almost overwhelming task just with his works that are online presently but also his collected body of work that his closest friends and family are currently Gathering together. In fact I have a script in my mind for a short film or feature length as the case may be with Damon as its Central character, a film idea that I have been putting together since my days in Los Angeles and Hollywood chauffeuring the rich and infamous. Hopefully there will be enough funding to do him justice. Not to give away the plot so that some Hollywood parasite might steal it but it revolves around a Gothic part-time arms dealer and artist, a young woman that may or may not be his daughter or granddaughter, he was 62 after all, a cast of characters including International terrorists, quislings in government positions, potentially a small Battlefield nuclear device, a few dozen bars of gold, two or three mistakenly identified simple Pine caskets, and a Hearse driven by a failed and bitter aging clown. You know your average fun family film.

I hope that those who knew Damon Zex or who will come to know him will join me in this quest. I've had an epiphany of sorts. My old friend calls to me from the other side.