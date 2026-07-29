Damon Beckley J6 appeal fund Truth must be proven

Judge Boasberg sentenced me to 18 months in federal prison. After the proceeding had ended, he said the following: "In the end Mr. Beckley, you're not even going to prison for what you did inside the Capitol Building on January 6th, you're going for what you said on social media. Good luck to you." Then, when I got the official transcript, it did NOT include the statement.





Once President Trump took office on January 20th, 2025 (after winning re-election in the 2024 election,) Judge Boasberg went the very next morning at 9:03 AM and dropped my whole entire indictment, WITH PREJUDICE, which in effect stopped my appeal in its tracks. An appeal where I was going to bring the truth out of his having put me in prison for something OTHER than what he had convicted me for, and for my Constitutionally protected rights that he unConstitutionally denied.





I had filed my appeal within the legal timeline but to start it anew will cost an enormous amount of money. From all sources sought, likely $250K+. All donations will be going to getting a new appeal started. Judge Boasberg covered his crimes agaist me through legal loopholes he has exploited me through. American citizens should not be under attack by their own judges.





After helping US Capitol Police Lt. Robert Rohm and his squad of 15 trapped officers escape the building unharmed that fateful day (a fact that never made it into my trial) I should have been commended, but I was only helping an officer who has asked me for my help. I was raised right: if an officer asks your help, you help them. Full stop.





But the DC activist bench (and judiciary at large) is a powerful behemoth that inflicts its' will in a multitude of cases, regardless of the bedrock of law.





I spent 9 months in a federal prison full of pedophiles (70% of inmates at FCI Ashland, KY are sex offenders) for exercising my 1st Amendment right to peacefully protest a stolen election, and I was peaceful. We must not allow the rogue protectors of our laws to get away with punishing their perceived "political enemies" by not pushing back against their ruthless attacks.





This wrongful attack on my rights has cost me family, friends, and hundreds of thousands of dollars, business lost, and embarrassment at the hand of their lies and slander against me. Even my home.





Please donate today and may God bless you, great American patriots, and the United States. We have a bright future together in truth, justice, and this great country God and our Founding Fathers blessed us with. Thank you!