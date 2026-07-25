Daly Debates Dallas

Hello, I'm Thomas Daly I'm a full time abolitionist agitator and street evangelist from Edmonton, Alberta. I have been offered a role in a 10 vs 1 debate video on the channel Modern Day Debate which will be recorded while they're in Dallas, Texas for Debatecon 8 at the end of July. I would love to represent abolition and the reformation in these debates, but I need help getting there.





I'm asking for help in funding my trip. $1500 CAD (which is about $1000 in real money) will cover my plane tickets and accommodations.