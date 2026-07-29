Dalton Eatherly Funding for Legal Case

To ensure a fair trial and a proper defense, Chud requires experienced, dedicated legal representation. Securing a qualified criminal defense attorney is critical to navigating the complexities of the justice system, protecting Chud's constitutional rights, and ensuring that all facts are accurately presented in court.





Legal battles are exceptionally expensive, and our family cannot carry this financial burden alone. All funds raised through this campaign will be managed transparently and used exclusively for,





Attorney Retainer Fees: To secure professional counsel immediately.

Hourly Legal Services: For ongoing representation, court appearances, and motion filings.

Investigative Costs: To gather evidence, interview witnesses, and review surveillance footage.

Court Costs & Expert Witnesses: For necessary administrative fees and professional testimonies.





We understand that this is a difficult and sensitive situation for everyone involved. If you are able to support, any financial contribution—no matter the size—will go directly toward securing the legal help needed for a fair process. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with others who may want to support is equally valuable.

Thank you for your time, consideration, and support during this challenging time.







