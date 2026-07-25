Dallon, a loving father and Army Veteran

Dallon is a 35-year-old Army veteran who lives in the Pacific Northwest, with his wife, his son, and their brand-new beautiful baby girl who was born on June 5th. Dallon and his wife are hard-working active members of the community who are always quick to lend a hand and offer kindness to those around them.

On Saturday June 13th while spending the weekend out of town with some family, showing off their new beautiful bundle of joy, Dallon suffered a life-threatening injury. Thanks to his helmet, quick reactions from his riding partner, a neighbor who witnessed the crash, and a passerby who just so happened to be an EMT paramedic, they were able to buy enough time for Dallon to be flown to the hospital via helicopter. Dallon's injuries are pretty extensive; several broken ribs have punctured both of his lungs. He has lacerations on his liver. The back of his skull is fractured, and the entire right side of his body is damaged including extensive reconstruction of his right hand. For Dallon's privacy no photograph of the injury will be provided. It seems as though Dallon will pull through, he is a fighter and refuses to quit, but he's not out of the woods yet.

Dallon is the sole provider for his household; he has worked hard his entire life to have everything that he has, It’s unclear yet how much his medical insurance will cover at this time, and hopefully his VA benefits will take care of him in that regard. Unfortunately, that is only a small part of the problems he is now facing. The next year will be difficult for Dallon and his family.

It is up to us as a nation to support each other and help those in need, and that’s even more of a reality when the people who usually are helping others suddenly find themselves in need of support. Let’s show Dallon and his family that we support our heroes, we love our veterans and that we care for one another. We are hoping to raise $75,000 to help cover bills, food, diapers, standards expenses, and any medical bills that they will face over the course of the next year or so. Anything you are able to spare will help them immensely. Thank you so much for taking the time to consider Dallon and his family.