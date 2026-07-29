Help Dalilah Coleman and our Initiative!

🚗💔 It was a day like any other when tragedy struck, and it changed everything. I remember reading the stories about illegal drivers and the tragedies they were causing. As I was scrolling through news articles about this issue on my computer, I was feeling helpless as stories of people dying or getting severely inured flashing across the screen. Then came the image that broke me—Dalilah Coleman, just 5 years old, fighting for her life after a senseless act of negligence left her with permanent brain damage. 🌟

This wasn’t supposed to happen; Dalilah should have been safe in her own home, not lying on a hospital bed because someone else chose recklessness over responsibility. And it was then that I knew—we all knew—that we couldn't just stand by and watch another family suffer without support. That's when the Driver Legitimacy Initiative came to life.

We’re fighting for better laws, yes, but right now, our biggest battle is with time itself. The Colemans have been left alone in their darkest hour—shunned by insurance companies and ignored by the government, they face insurmountable medical debt without a helping hand from anyone. This isn't just about one little girl; it’s about every family who might find themselves standing at that precipice of despair because someone else chose to ignore rules meant to protect us all.

I am raising money for the Dalilah Coleman family. Marcus & I talk almost everyday how I can help them as we both are working for the same goal. Marcus and Dalilah have team up with my organization, the Driver Legitimacy Initiative to take this legislative framework to the next level. Every dollar counts now—it could be the difference between financial stability and total ruin for Dalilah, her mom, dad, and seven siblings. And even though it’s a hefty number... well, we believe in miracles, don't you? 🙏 Speaking with Dalilah's father, Marcus, I mentioned about working to raise funds for her medical bills, travel expenses to work with congress, and any other expenses related to cause for their family.

I can hear little Dalilah whispering through all this noise( although she can't talk because if the brain injury): "Please help us make sure no other family has to go through what we are going through." It resonates deeply—because that could be any one of us. Any child playing near the road... Any parent just trying to provide for their kids... Any driver who thinks they’re above rules designed to save lives.

So, here I am, reaching out with all my heart and soul, asking you to stand with me in solidarity: Sign Dalilah's Law petition at www.driverlegitimacy.com/Petition when you are finished here. Donate whatever you can—every dollar counts! And share this message until the whole country knows about the things happening that will help make our roads safer. ❤️

As funds come in, Driver Legitimacy Initiative will send the money to them as well as pay for other expenses on their behalf. For full transparency, we will post report of where the money went to on our website that will be updated each week. It can be found here: https://driverlegitimacy.com/SupportDalilah

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for being part of this journey towards a safer tomorrow. Together, there's nothing we cannot achieve together.

To read more about my journey of how God led me to this I arrive at this purpose, please visit this: page https://driverlegitimacy.com/Movement

Joel 2:21